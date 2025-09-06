More than 100 sets of ashes were laid to rest in Hull following the scandal at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

More than 100 sets of ashes have been laid to rest following the investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.

Families and loved ones caught up in the scandal surrounding the funeral home gathered at a new memorial garden in Hull’s Northern Cemetery, the city council said on Friday.

The Bishop of Hull, the Right Reverend Dr Eleanor Sanderson, led a ceremony to inter some of the ashes, where families had requested that they be placed into the memorial.

Flowers are left outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Dave Higgens/PA Wire

The council said construction of the Hull garden has been ongoing throughout the summer alongside work on a similar memorial at Lelley Fields Crematorium, near Preston, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Work is expected to be completed on both gardens in the next few weeks.

The council said families are being offered the option of having a named plaque to honour their loved one free of charge.

Humberside Police launched a probe into the funeral home after a report of “concern for care of the deceased” in March last year.

A month after the investigation started, the force said it had received more than 2,000 calls on a dedicated phone line from families concerned about their loved ones’ ashes.

Hull City Council’s director of adult social care, Tracy Meyerhoff, said: “When we carried out our consultation about the memorial gardens, people at the heart of this incident were clear that they wanted their loved one’s ashes to be laid to rest in a peaceful and private way.

“Our partner agencies worked closely with people to discuss their options, including allowing our bereavement services staff to take care of their ashes ahead of them being placed into the memorial.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Wednesday March 13, 2024.

“It was important to them and us that they were able to see this happen in a dignified and respectful manner at today’s ceremony.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s director of housing, transportation and public protection, Angela Dearing, said: “We hope that after the distress that people have felt during this situation, that the memorial gardens can bring them some comfort.

“We now look forward to both gardens being completed for our communities in Hull and the East Riding.”

Robert Bush, 47, appeared at Hull Crown Court in August to face 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial plus a range of other charges relating to bodies found at one of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors’ sites in Hull.

Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, but now of Otley, West Yorkshire, will appear again for a plea hearing on October 15.