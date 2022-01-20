More than 500 women in Yorkshire may have missed out on breast cancer diagnosis after drop in screenings during pandemic

60,000 fewer mammograms took place in Yorkshire during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic Picture Rui Vieira/ PA Archive/PA Images

New statistics reveal 60,000 fewer mammograms took place in Yorkshire during the first year of the pandemic, with Kirklees seeing the highest numbers of women - an estimated 8,900 - missing a screening.

Analysis by Yorkshire Cancer Research (YCR) shows that screening rates dropped by nine per cent during April 2020 to March 2021 compared to the previous year.

In the decade prior to the pandemic, screening rates remained relatively stable, with seven in 10 of those eligible aged 50 to 70 up to date with their screening.

But numbers fell sharply while screening services were put on hold to protect people from Covid-19 and to allow healthcare professionals to focus on tackling the pandemic.

Screening resumed in summer 2020 and since then some people may have experienced longer waits than usual for an appointment or invitation.

Some people were also put off attending appointments due to fear of catching Covid-19.

The percentage of eligible women screened dropped from 71 per cent to 62 per cent, meaning 61,800 fewer screenings took place.

In Kirklees – the area with the lowest rate in Yorkshire - just half of eligible women (51 per cent) were up to date with their screening in 2021/22. In Barnsley the figure was 51.9 per cent, followed by Bradford at 52.8 per cent. In some smaller areas, just three per cent of women were up to date.

As eight cancers are detected in every 1,000 people screened, it means more than 500 people in Yorkshire may have missed out on a diagnosis, or have been diagnosed at a later stage than they might have been had they been screened.

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research, Services and Policy at YCR, described the situation as “extremely concerning” and said although work had started on clearing the huge backlog there was still a long way to go.

He said: “The worst-case scenario is that these people are diagnosed with cancer as an emergency, when treatment options are more limited.