Morrisons: Almost 1,000 supermarket workers to strike in row over pensions

Workers at supermarket giant Morrisons are to strike in a dispute over pensions.

Unite said almost 1,000 of its members working as warehouse stock controllers, canteen staff and administrators voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action.

The workers, based in Cheshire and Wakefield, will strike from May 23 to 26 and from June 13 to 16.

The union said changes to pension contributions could leave workers £500 worse off.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is focussed on our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and these unmerited changes to workers’ pensions will leave our members worse off every month.”