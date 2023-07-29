Yorkshire is the largest region in the UK so it’s no surprise that it is home to some of the most beautiful places - here is a list of places to visit on Yorkshire Day suggested by property experts.

There is no shortage of picturesque villages, beautiful beaches and gorgeous views for locals and visitors alike to explore and enjoy.

In honour of Yorkshire Day, a day to celebrate all the region has to offer, on August 1, luxury holiday cottage company, Gorgeous Cottages, have used their local holiday knowledge to shine a spotlight on the region’s most beautiful places to visit and the holiday cottages you can stay in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some include the famous Malham Cove, known as the filming location for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and the gorgeous Sutton Bank nestled in the North York Moors.

Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Most beautiful places to visit in Yorkshire on Yorkshire Day

1 - Malham Cove

This vast curved amphitheatre of rock and limestone in the Yorkshire Dales National Park features limestone pavements, a stunning waterfall and spectacular views from the very top.

It was also used as a filming location for the Harry Potter film where Hermione and Harry visited during their quest to find horcroxes.

Studley Royal deer park. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

You can also stay at Chance’s Well, a two-bedroom holiday cottage with a private hot tub and feature glass-covered well in the living room.

2 - Sutton Bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The view from this place is said to be the finest in England by Yorkshire vet James Herriot and you can look out over the Vale of York and the glacial Gormire Lake from this dramatic location in the Hambleton Hills.

You can stay at the Tickleberry Cottage, a romantic retreat with a hot tub and views across the famous White Horse of Kilburn landmark.

3 - Studley Royal Park

This is a UNESCO World Heritage site and features the ancient atmospheric ruins of Fountains Abbey and a beautiful water garden with secret statues and glistening ponds which have remained largely untouched since the 18th century.

You can stay at The Blue House, an eight-bedroom country house with large gardens and a games barn for extended family gatherings.

4 - Hutton-le-Hole

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This village is situated amongst the heather-clad grouse moorland of the North York Moors National Park and you will also find a stream running through the middle of the village green and sheep grazing on the grass.

You can stay at Swaswara, a dog-friendly cottage for two with tennis courts, croquet lawn and a billiards room in the grounds.

5 - Runswick Bay

This stunning horse-shoe-shaped coastal cove has a small sandy beach sheltered from the wind by surrounding cliffs.

It has distinguished red-roofed fishing cottages which appear to cling to the side of the cliff and you can explore winding traffic-free streets where you can admire the view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can stay at Waverley House, a Grade II listed coastal retreat that is less than 100 yards from the sea in nearby Staithes.

6 - Spurn Point

This long, narrow peninsula is located between the North Sea and the Humber Estuary, with sandy and shingle beaches on both ends.

The site is a Yorkshire Wildlife Trust nature reserve and a beautiful spot for birdwatching, with four special hides available.

You can stay at Wishing Well Lodge, a dog-friendly holiday home with two en-suite bedrooms, a hot tub and secure wraparound gardens.

7 - Falling Foss

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Yorkshire’s most magical and famous waterfall, Falling Foss is hidden with a beautiful tea garden that is perched on the edge of the North York Moors close to Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.

You can follow a woodland trail to get to the waterfalls alongside the May Beck stream that is ideal to just dip your toes in.

You can stay at Swallow Cottage, a romantic retreat with quirky retro interiors and a beautiful moorland location close to Robin Hood’s Bay and the coast.

8 - Buttertubs Pass

Positioned between Swaledale and Wensleydale, Buttertubs Pass is one of the highest road passes in the Yorkshire Dales with glorious views of the surrounding scenery from its summit near Hawes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad