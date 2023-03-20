For International Happiness Day we’ve asked you where your happy place is in Yorkshire - here are your answers.

From the charming villages in the Yorkshire Dales to the breath-taking views of the coast, it’s no wonder Yorkshire is so popular with locals and visitors alike when they are looking for an escape from the pressures of everyday life. These places have been your childhood memories, holiday destinations and hometowns including Bolton Abbey, The Strid and Ilkley Moor.

We asked you where your ‘happy place’ is in Yorkshire and you delivered; some of them were historic cities like York and others were specific attractions such as Cannon Hall Farm and The White Bear in Masham. You also picked out towns such as Knaresborough and Hebden Bridge as well as villages like Malham and Wentworth.

The Yorkshire coast was a very popular choice with Yorkshire Post readers who mentioned Redcar, Whitby, Sandsend, Thornwick Bay in Scarborough, North Beach in Bridlington, Scalby Mills and Hornsea. The Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors were also very popular with locals and visitors who mentioned Buttertubs Pass, Janet’s Foss, Grassington, Aysgarth Falls, Swaledale, Settle, Kettlewell, Hawes, Goathland, Kirkbymoorside and Thornton Dale.

A view of Knaresborough Viaduct.

Best places in Yorkshire to boost your mood according to you

“Such a difficult choice. There are so many places I love. I live near the East Yorkshire coast, so that would be my first choice. I love the sea; there is something so special about the sea and coast, it is just so uplifting and makes you feel totally relaxed.” - Susan Dalton

“Yorkshire is a beautiful place. But [I pick] Shibden Hall in Halifax, I always have to go when up there.” - Linda Harkness

“Richmond by the river Swale! I used to swim in it!” - Kate Whitaker

Janet's Foss. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“A lovely coastal walk in Scarborough early in the morning.” - Michael Pearson

“Hardraw, I lived and worked at The Green Dragon in my late teens/early twenties. Great times.” - Chris Bailey

“Always enjoy a stroll through Hawes and some cheese, of course.” - Mark Carpenter

“Saltaire - where I went to school. It’s a historical town and will keep its charm. When I revisited my home town in 2003 the woods where we played as children was being taken over by housing, as well as my primary school.” - Jacqueline Sweeney

Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“I guess it has to be where things all started, that of my birthplace Harrogate. The likes of York and Knaresborough are contenders, but in Harrogate I just get a surreal feeling like I’m welcome, and meant to be there.” - Mitchell Myers

“Top of Whernside looking over to Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent on a sunny day.” - Stuart Ellison

“After a lot of thought, about the many wonderful places. I've settled for Otley Chevin. The first place in Yorkshire that my Dad took us to back in 1954, after just moving up to Meanwood from Down South. Bus to Otley from Shaw Lane. Passing Golden Acre Park and on passed Bramham to Surprise View Down Wharfedale.” - David Bartlett

“York, on a Tuesday.” - Lorraine Hawley

“I’m Otley born and bred and it’s a super place but I love anywhere in The Yorkshire Dales!” - Katy Harrison

“Bridlington happy childhood hols.” - Wendy Hunt

“Scarborough, so many happy memories.” - Karen Johns

“In Otley where I live, love my home.” - Mandy Douglas Clayton

“Scarborough, for me.” - Elizabeth Fowler

“Bridlington, Filey, Knaresborough, Roundhay Park and Otley.” - Marjorie Paine

“Horton in Ribblesdale.” - Helen Smith

“As long as it's Yorkshire, that's all the happiness and love in the world! I'm a happy and proud Yorkshire man.” - David Beastall

“Filey. I love it.” - Katie J Whyte

“Cliff path between Primrose Valley and Filey - beautiful view so peaceful.” - Graham Donovan

“Definitely my home, Ingleton, in the Yorkshire Dales.” - Margaret Owen

“Knaresborough, Whitby and Goathland.” - Judy Kronsteiner

“Scarborough but all of Yorkshire is beautiful.” - Joyce Sims

“Oh so many wonderful places Tan Hill Inn, Whitby, Low Row, Leyburn, Masham, Hawes… I could go on and on.” - Gillian Brogden

“Whitby and York where my two amazing grandkids live.” - Linda Moran

“Hebden Ghyll on the Harrogate/Skipton road near Grassington. Many happy family picnics.” - Diane Bark

“So many lovely places, but Hawes has many happy memories for me.” - Hilda Brook

“So many great places so I'll cheat and say the Cleveland Way. It takes in so many scenic places and beautiful little towns from Helmsley to Filey.” - Malcolm Haswell

“Whitby (followed by York)!” - Linda Beaumont

“Sheffield, my home town and Scarborough.” - Janet Gavan

“I live in South Africa but Knaresborough and York are special.” - Diane Aldworth

“Riding through the Dale's on my Triumph motorbike.” - Duncan John

“There are so many but Masham is one. Wonderful.” - Val Brown

“There is a little bench that looks down onto Cayton Bay. I could sit there for hours.” - Helen Ellie Corcoran Bullock

“Brodsworth Hall and Gardens. Always spectacular.” - Vickie Gleadall

“On top of the Wolds under Hockney’s big skies #Huggate #Millington.” - Sarah Christine Mills

“Middleham. Dad was brought up there in the 1930s. I suppose I should include Carr Gate, Wakefield (Gas Lights & Earth Closets, Horse drawn farming, Potato Clamps, Rhubarb Fields, etc.) Now a vast Industrial Estate and the M1.” - Tom Cockeram

“The three Ridings are all great, but Anywhere in the Dales is a true happy place.” - Ed Marrison

“KIPPAX born and bred! Yorkshire is home.” - Sue Denton

“Goathland and Whitby.” - Nicky Bryan

“My happy place is Flamborough head and Bridlington.” - Donna Meyers Was Ellis

“Definitely Goathland - love that place!” - Richard Blakey

“Such an easy question. It's York.” - Paul Farrow

“At our Dave’s and Mandy’s in Weeton near Harrogate with all the kids sitting in the garden and having lovely food and chatter.” - Jennifer Brown

“Robin Hood’s Bay, Staithes, Runswick Bay.” - Sue Knight

“Top of Chimney Bank.” - Helen Mason

“Malton, my home town.” - Tina Kelly

“The one and only Barnsley.” - Brian Ogden

“Hardcastle Crags especially when the bluebells are out.” - Em A Li

“Smiley Filey is my happy place.” - Kath Marsh

“Sunny Sicklinghall is the best place on planet earth where I grew up!” - Helena Robinson

“In the little church in Hubberholme.” - Andrea Colwill

“My caravan in the Dales.” - Phil Evans

“My home village of Haworth.” - Steve Normington

“It's got to be Flamborough, i've been holidaying there since 1965 after we moved to Leeds from Lancaster and still not grown tired of it.” - Kath Burdett

“Yorkshire moors and coast - especially Whitby.” - Gill Paddock

“Gargrave, my happy place.” - Christine Beebee

“Ilkley by the river, between the moors and the woods.” - Lorna Hawkins

“Queensbury, my home village.” - Ken Youd-Hedges

“Scarborough and Knaresborough.” - John Wynne

“Whitby is my favourite place to visit in Yorkshire, I love to go for day trips and holidays.” - Ruth Tomlinson

“100% Helmsley.” - Pauline Chadwick

“Leyburn and West Wilton in Wensleydale.” - Vivienne Jackson

“Belle Vue, home of Wakefield Trinity.” - Jackie Joeydee Barrick

“The Old Station campsite in Masham.” - Debbie Brady

“Town End Farm in our lovely village, Appleton Le Moors.” - Town End Farm

“York, Settle and Scarbados.” - Ann Wright

“Sitting on a stone next to the Face Stone on Roundhill with a cup of tea from the flask and good pork pie.” - Terry Wilson

“Knaresborough and Harrogate.” - Deborah Barker Overton

“There’s only one place for me - Whitby!” - William Brown

“Helmsley or Filey.” - Yvonne Rawling

“Helmsley or Fraisthorpe Beach.” - Rachel Eastwood-Vauls

“Harrogate and York for tea at Betty’s and fish and chips in Scarborough or Whitby.” - Judy Chambers

“Farndale. It's like heaven on earth.” - Malcolm Grey

“Staithes... Right by the harbour.” - Linda C. Oxley

“Harrogate for me, my home town.” - Alurie OSullivan

“Saltburn, Sandsend, Bolton Abbey.” - Adrian Vance

“Anywhere around the Yorkshire Wolds (Thixendale).” - Christine Sutcliffe

“Top of Ingleborough on a cold winter's day with epic views in all directions.” - Phil Woz Warriner

“At the top of Sutton Bank - the finest view in England.” - Föthêrgíll Wëndy

“Whitby, Helmsley, Pickering, Hutton Le Hole, Thornton Le Dale… the list is endless.” - Mark Longman

“Northallerton. York and ripon.” - Angela Taylor

“Love the variety of our coastline.” - David Wild

“Wadsley common, or Loxley bottom along the river.” - John Hannon

“Whitby and Holmfirth.” - Patch Duggan

“North Yorkshire Moors Railway or Port Mulgrave.” - Andrew Walmsley

“Castleford born n bred!” - Trish Walls