Most bloody war ever to be fought on English soil re-enacted at historic Yorkshire castle

The re-enactment was based around the North Yorkshire castle’s ties to infamous Battle of Towton in 1461 when a contingent went to fight for the House of York.

Thomas, Lord Scrope, the owner of Bolton Castle, supported Richard, Duke of York and later his son, Edward, against King Henry VI of the House of Lancaster during the feud over who had the right to the English throne.

After the death of his father in 1460, Edward proclaimed himself king and marched north in pursuit of the Lancastrian army.

The two sides met on 29 March, 1461 at the village of Towton, near York, for what is considered the bloodiest battle on British soil with Edward ultimately victorious.

Part of Edward’s army was Lord Scrope with a contingent from Bolton Castle, with a small garrison left behind to guard the castle.

The weekend’s opening event gave visitors the chance to handle weaponry of the period, have a go at archery and see the kitchens at work.

There were also historians on hand to explain what life was like for those left behind in the castle as well as the history of the war.

The Grade I-listed building, which is one of the best-preserved medieval castles in the country, will be open to visitors until October 30.