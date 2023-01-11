From tasting Wensleydale cheese in Hawes to taking in the breathtaking view from Buttertubs Pass, the Yorkshire Dales’ mix of tranquility, beauty and community has long entranced visitors.

And it seems its popularity shows no sign of being on the wane.

A survey conducted by the National Park on visitor satisfaction levels has shown a record 96 per cent of people coming to the Dales were happy with their trip out.

The National Park 2022 visitor survey has shown the highest level of satisfaction since research began over 20 years ago.

Recommendation levels were also high, with 94 per cent of respondents very likely to recommend the National Park to friends and family.

Over three quarters of respondents said they felt natural beauty, scenery and views were special qualities of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. They also recognised - more than ever – the friendliness of Dales people, and its pubs and food.

And the National Park has also released which of its spots are the most popular with different demographics.

One in three visitors to Malham – famous for its limestone pavement featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – were under the age of 44, compared to one in five visitors at other beauty spots in Grassington, Reeth and Aysgarth Falls.

The scenery around Malham, which includes not only its cove and tarn, but Janet’s Foss waterfall, is also attracting a higher proportion of visitors from black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds with one in 10 visitors from these demographics.

The waterfalls at Aysgarth are the most popular destinatin for first time visitors to the Dales, with over a third (36 per cent) choosing them for their day out, much more than any other site, with Malham at 26 per cent of first visits and Reeth 11 per cent.

And visitors to Grassington cited the Channel 5 hit series All Creatures Great and Small as the reason for their visit.

The village is used as the backdrop for Darrowby in the series

Derek Twine, member champion at the National Park said: “These survey results highlight the importance of National Parks in providing the green spaces people need in their everyday life to benefit their mental and physical wellbeing, especially post-pandemic.

“National Parks are cherished landscapes that are here for the benefit of all of us.

"They’re fundamental to supporting people, climate and nature. For the Yorkshire Dales National Park it is hugely encouraging that so many visitors are returning having discovered the Dales before or during the pandemic - with the satisfaction levels at an all-time high.