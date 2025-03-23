Mother and daughter marry partners at same time in rare double wedding

A mother and daughter from Yorkshire married their partners at the same time - in a double wedding.

Hannah Shepherd, 32, was walked down the aisle by her stepdad of 17 years, Philip Grant, 69, to marry Christopher Johnson, 35. Minutes later in the same ceremony Hannah's mum, Helen Shepherd, 64, married Philip.

Helen was walked down the aisle by her daughter and Hannah's sister, Samantha Brown, 36.

Hannah, Helen and their entourage spent the morning getting ready together for their double wedding, which took place on December 21, 2024.

From left: Hannah Shepherd and husband Christopher Johnson with their children, Philip Grant, and Helen Shepherd on the mother-daughter duo’s shared wedding day.

The brides, from York, decided to have a double joint wedding because they are very close, living near each other and holidaying together regularly.

Hannah, a finance assistant, said: "It really was the most special day ever. All the emotion and fun of a wedding doubled - it was so lovely! Double weddings are rare - I think we may be the first mother-daughter double wedding."

Helen said: "I can only thank Hannah and Chris because had they not have suggested and started planning it, we would just have never got round to it, even though we've been saying we're getting married for the last 10 plus years.

"We share almost everything together - family holidays, hobbies, Sunday lunches, trips to the supermarket. I've even been there for all of her labours too - so it only felt right to share this most special day too."

Hannah Shepherd, 32, and Christopher Johnson, 35.

Teen-pals Hannah and Chris, an operations director, became an item in 2017 and got engaged in the December.

They postponed their first planned wedding to have a baby, and another because of Covid-19, and started making plans again in February 2024.

Admin-assistant Helen and Phil, a mechanical engineer, met as badminton partners in the 1980s and got together in 2008.

They didn't get engaged officially but said they would get married 10 years ago, Hannah said.

Philip Grant and Helen Shepherd

Hannah phoned them when she booked the registry office and suggested they get married on the same day - and they said 'yes'.

Hannah and Helen shopped for their wedding dresses together, and jointly they all contributed to make the invites, cakes and decorations.

Sharing costs and workload made wedding planning much easier for all of them, they said, and the wedding at Burn Hall hotel in Huby York, cost a total of £12,000.

The brides were preceded down the aisle by Hannah's two daughters and one son, and Samantha's two boys and one girl.

She said: "Me and mum have always been really close. We do literally everything together so this felt very natural. We'd joked about having a double wedding so I thought 'let's just go for it'.