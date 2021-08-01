Mother of North Yorkshire Police sergeant Michael Tinsley who died suddenly thanks those who paid tribute

Michael Tinsley was a police sergeant with the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Scarborough

Michael Tinsley, a police sergeant with the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Scarborough died suddenly on Monday, July 12.

In a statement, Michael Tinsley's mother said: "Thank you to every single person who has taken the time to comment and share their well-wishes, especially the beautiful memories of Michael that those who knew him shared.

"Your kinds words have bought so much comfort to us during this terribly sad time. It was wonderful to see just how many people Michael had helped and brightened their lives.

"My heart goes out to his colleagues at North Yorkshire Police and his friends."

North Yorkshire Police paid tribute to a "popular and well-respected" police officer from Scarborough who died suddenly earlier this month.

In a statement released on Tuesday July 13, the force said: "It is with great sadness that North Yorkshire Police confirm the officer who died on Monday July 12 was Sergeant 0020 Michael Tinsley."

Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I have to announce the news about the sudden and tragic death of Sergeant Michael Tinsley from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Scarborough.

“Michael was a very popular and well-respected member of the North Yorkshire Police family and of the wider community in Scarborough and his loss will be felt profoundly by everyone who knew him."

Sergeant Tinsley joined the force in 2013 as a police constable in the Scarborough and Ryedale command, rising to the rank of Sergeant in 2018 with the local neighbourhood policing team.

Chief Constable Winward said: "Since then he has led a team who have been dedicated to keeping the local community safe throughout some of the most testing times policing has ever experienced and I am incredibly proud of and grateful for his contribution.

“In 2016 his outstanding professionalism was recognised at our annual awards ceremony when he received a Gold Courage Award for single-handedly dealing with a double knife threat, a situation which he alone brought to a safe conclusion. He also went on to win that year’s Public Choice Award, voted for by the public of North Yorkshire, who he dutifully served.

“His death has come as a great shock to all of us and our heartfelt sympathies go out to Michael’s loved ones, his friends and all of his colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

“We’ve lowered our flag at Headquarters as a sign of respect to Michael and his contribution to the force, the community of Scarborough and North Yorkshire as a whole and also as a reflection of our loss of a friend and well respected police officer.”