Mother pays tribute to 'right hand man', 18, who was killed in Yorkshire crossroads collision - leaving behind siblings with severe learning disabilities

A devastated mother has paid tribute to her family’s ‘right hand man’ who was killed in a crash at a crossroads in North Yorkshire at the age of just 18.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:59 BST

James Gomersall died on June 24, after the car he was travelling in was struck by another on the B6265 junction at Thorpe Underwood.

An inquest into his death has already opened and will resume at a later date following the conclusion of a North Yorkshire Police investigation.

A statement released by the family said: “James was truly amazing in everything he did, he shone like the sun. He was so helpful around the house and would do anything for friends and neighbours and never expected anything in return.

James Gomersall, 18James Gomersall, 18
James Gomersall, 18

“He leaves three brothers and a sister, two of whom have severe learning difficulties. He had so much care in him and so much patience. He was an amazing big brother; the best you could get, and they miss him so much.

“He loved animals; turtles, fish, cats and especially his dogs which he used to walk for miles, they too are missing him and waiting at the door for him to come home.

“James had just got his first proper job and I was so proud of him but unfortunately, he never got the chance to start work. There are so many things that James will never be able to experience; my beautiful boy taken far too soon at only 18.

“He was his dad's right-hand man and he was my best friend; being without him is very painful and a piece of us all has died with him. Our family are devastated, and our hearts are truly broken, we will never be the same again.

“He is a ray of light in the dark, he is the rainbows in the sky, he is the warmth from the sun, he is everything, he was our world and so much more. He was just a brilliant man all round. They say God only takes the best.”

The Ford Focus James was a passenger in was hit by a VW Touran at around 2.15pm. Six other people in the Focus were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Julie Brown Julie.Brow[email protected] quoting reference number 12230116638.

