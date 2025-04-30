Motorcyclist, 56, dies at scene of Yorkshire crash
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a crash on Selby Road shortly before 9pm on Tuesday (Apr 29).
The force said a 56-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when the bike he was riding left the carriageway.
Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR in a frantic attempt to save his life, but he died at the scene.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “His family have been informed and are being supported.
“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision. If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage, or any other information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1030 of April 29.
