Motorcyclist dies after crash involving two other cars in Yorkshire
The crash happened on the A168 at the junction of Marton Lane, near Harrogate Caravan Storage, in the Knaresborough / Boroughbridge area on Monday (Nov 25).
North Yorkshire Police said the crash involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, a black Audi car and a grey Volvo car.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died at the scene despite efforts to save him by police officers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
A woman in her 70s has been interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.
A statement from the force said: “Were you driving along the A168 in the Knaresborough / Boroughbridge area on Monday evening?
“We are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of any of the vehicles involved in the collision both before the collision and of the collision itself.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or contact them on 101, quoting reference number 12240215692 when passing on any information.