Motorcyclist dies after crash involving two other cars in Yorkshire

A man in his 30s has died following a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle, police have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened on the A168 at the junction of Marton Lane, near Harrogate Caravan Storage, in the Knaresborough / Boroughbridge area on Monday (Nov 25).

North Yorkshire Police said the crash involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, a black Audi car and a grey Volvo car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died at the scene despite efforts to save him by police officers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A woman in her 70s has been interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.

A statement from the force said: “Were you driving along the A168 in the Knaresborough / Boroughbridge area on Monday evening?

A man has died following the crash | Contributed

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of any of the vehicles involved in the collision both before the collision and of the collision itself.”