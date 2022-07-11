Motorcyclist in mid-20s dies at scene after gold Harley Davidson and Ford Fiesta crash in Yorkshire

A man riding a gold Harley Davidson motorcycle has died after suffering serious injuries in a crash with a yellow five-door Ford Fiesta near Bedale.

The man was travelling on the A684 from Bedale in the direction of Crakehall at the time of the crash, which happened at around 2.40pm on Sunday at the junction of Sinks Lane.

Police, fire, ambulance and an air ambulance rushed to the scene, and the man, who was in his mid-20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by an air ambulance doctor.

His family have been notified and are receiving support from the police.

The A684 was closed to traffic between Bedale and Crakehall on Sunday until around 8.30pm while a full collision investigation was undertaken at the scene.

It also allowed for both vehicles to be safely recovered and the road surface to be cleared of debris from the collision.

Local diversions were in place during this time by highways.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the driver of the Ford Fiesta is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers ask that witnesses to the collision, motorists with dash-cam footage, or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the incident, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Moss.