Mourners at Wakefield and Pontefract crematoria urged to keep wearing masks

Wakefield Council raised the limits on people attending funerals at both of its crematoria earlier this week.

At Pontefract, the cap on mourners has been lifted from 45 to 100, while in Wakefield the limit has gone from 40 to 87.

The move was in response to the lifting of remaining Covid restrictions in England on Monday.

Confirming the new limits at a full council meeting on Wednesday though, the authority’s deputy leader Jack Hemingway said: “We’re starting to get back to normal when it comes to bereavement services.

“But I think it’s still really important that people adhere to wearing masks wherever possible there.”

The new limit at Pontefract comprises 85 mourners in the venue’s main chapel, with a further 15 allowed on the balcony.

The council has said that the waiting room will remain closed for the time being due to “limited ventilation”.