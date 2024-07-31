Mulberry Court makes resident's dream come true

Resident, Rachael at Mulberry Court had always wanted to attend her sister, Bridget’s wedding so staff at the home made her wish a reality proving anything is possible.

Rachael has lived at Mulberry Court for several years and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her and her family and friends and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Rachael’s face when her dream was realised.

Staff first found out about Bridget’s dream to have her sister at her wedding earlier this year and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it. Rachael was also accompanied by her husband Mike as well as members of the family who had made the trip from Australia who were there to witness this momentous occasion.

In response to this wonderful surprise Rachael’s sister, Bridget said: “I was in floods of happy tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about my sister Rachael that they helped me to achieve this wish”.

Rachael Moss General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Mulberry Court, it is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Rachael was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”