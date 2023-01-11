A defiant three-year-old with brain damage whose family were told was never going to talk, walk or communicate has astounded her mum by waving at her for the first time ever.

Minnie-Mae Farnell was born at 34 weeks weighing just over two pounds - the smallest baby St James's Hospital had ever let home according to brave mum and full-time carer Courtney.

Minnie-Mae, from Leeds, suffers from anaemia, stiffness, muscle weakness, epilepsy and severe brain damage.

Her family were told she would probably never walk and would have "no quality of life".

However, little fighter Minnie-Mae has defied all predictions.

On Wednesday morning, Courtney awoke to see Minnie-Mae waving at her for the first time in her life.

She was overcome with emotion but captured the heartwarming moment on video.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Courtney said: “Minnie has just waved hello at me at three years old, she just waved for the very first time.

“I am so so emotional.

“This is a massive milestone for Minnie, the girl I got told would never move or have any quality of life."

Courtney said this was the first communication she has had from Minnie-Mae.

"I really needed that pick me up”, she added.

Minnie-Mae astonished her family when she took her first ever steps in September 2021.

Courtney was offered a termination right up until she gave birth.

She never considered the option and knew Minnie-Mae would prove her limits did not lie with the original diagnosis.

"The baby they told me would never move was walking in front of my eyes", Courtney said.

"I was told she would be blind, deaf, never walk or talk.

"Look at her now.

"She is always smiling.

"She is always so happy.

