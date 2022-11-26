Marcus Mumford performed at the Brudenell Social Club to a sold out crowd on the latest date of his current solo tour.
His performance went down a treat with eager fans who hung on his every word during the intimate show.
However, a huge cheer roared around the Headingley venue as Marcus proclaimed Lupe's Cantina Mexicana as the ‘best’ after visiting for food earlier in the day.
The small eatery is a “low-key joint serving traditional Mexican plates with cocktails & beer in a basic, art-filled space”.
It is very popular with Headingley students and residents and Marcus’ praise was met with excitement.
Mumford & Sons is a British folk rock band formed in London in 2007.
The band currently consists of Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, and Ben Lovett – with Marcus on his solo tour at the moment.