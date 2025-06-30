The family of a 13-year-old who died last week have thanked emergency services for their efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major search operation was underway on Friday as dozens of emergency service personnel joined the search for Mylo Capilla, who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday in an area known as the Muddies in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside.

Cleveland Police confirmed in a statement published on Friday evening that the body of a boy has been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “Very sadly, police and partner agencies searching the river for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla at Ingleby Barwick have found the body of a boy.

Mylo Capilla: Family of 13-year-old thanks emergency services Family Handout/PA Wire

“Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Mylo’s parents have been informed and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“All our thoughts are with Mylo’s family and friends as well as with the wider community at this extremely difficult time.”

Cleveland Police previously said Mylo was believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens and entered the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following formal identification, police can confirm the body that was found on Friday is that of 13-year-old Mylo Capilla.

His family has asked to express their gratitude in the following statement: "Following the tragic loss of our beloved son Mylo, we, as a family, wish to express our sincere gratitude to the community and for their overwhelming support. We would also like to thank Cleveland Police and all the partner agencies who assisted in the search for him. We will forever be thankful for their service.

"If anyone would like to pay their respects to Mylo please do so by attending St Francis of Assisi Church in Ingleby Barwick.