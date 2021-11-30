Mystery sculptor creates incredible replica of Venus de Milo out of snow at Yorkshire park

The unknown sculptor painstakingly reproduced the Venus de Milo statue which dates back to ancient Greece over the weekend.

Staff at the cafe in Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, said the icy replica of the representation of the Greek goddess of Aphrodite, was created on Sunday (Nov 28).

But so far, the talented sculptor has yet to come forward.

The Venus de Milo sculpture out of snow

Josh Lofkin, who works at the Café, confirmed the intricated carving had now “melted away”, leaving nothing but questions about its creator’s identity.

The real Venus de Milo statue was created in 125BC in marble by a sculptor known as Alexandros and is regarded as on of the greatest examples of Ancient Greek sculpture.

It was found in pieces on the Aegean island of Melos on April 8, 1820.

Do you know who the sculptor is?

Later, it was gifted to French king Louis XVIII as a present, who in turn gave it in the Louvre Gallery, in Paris, where it has remained since.