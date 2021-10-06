Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home: Who is Yorkshire former Playboy model Chrissie Wunna who dated Joseph Fiennes?

Chrissie Wunna. (Pic credit: Imperial Artists Agency)

The show will air from October 6 on E4 at 9pm and will feature the Doncaster model, who will be joining other strangers as part of the challenge.

What is the show about?

The show Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home will see strangers in pairs cut off from all of their money, all digital platforms, phones and stripped of all of their clothes.

They are left in a countryside where they have to race across the rural village and whoever reaches the finish line first, wins money for a charity which they get to choose.

Who is Chrissie Wunna?

The model is of Burmese decent and was born and raised in Doncaster to doctor parents. She is currently living in Leeds.

She began working as an actress and model for Playboy in 2003, when she moved to LA and lived there for six years.

She previously dated British actor Joseph Fiennes, who starred in the 1998 film Shakespeare In Love, and American Wild Things actor Matt Dillon.

She has appeared on the daytime TV talk show Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4’s First Dates and Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend.

In 2020 Chrissie joined the cast in the popular Amazon Prime UK and US series ‘A Series of Light’ by Gage Oxley for season two as homicide detective Jackie Lambert.

Chrissie is represented by Robert Fucilla at Imperial Artists Agency, who also represents actors Luke Goss, Matt Goss, Eric Roberts, Stacey Dash, Corey Feldman and Orlando Jones.