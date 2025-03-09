Narrow Gauge North 2025: Best pictures as model railway event wows visitors in Yorkshire

Scores of incredibly intricate model railway set ups delighted visitors to an event in Yorkshire this weekend.

Narrow Gauge North had dozens of creations on show for the event, which was held at Pudsey Town Hall.

More than 30 exhibition layouts and trade stands were in place at the hall for the event on Saturday (Mar 8).

All profits from the show will be donated to the Sue Ryder - Wheatfields Hospice, organisers said.

Take a look at the best pictures from the event in our gallery below.

George Denning, aged 12, of Darlington, looking at the fictional Swiss Meter Gauge Neuburg 1913 layout. Picture: James Hardisty.

Charles Oldroyd, of Haworth, with his fictional 1940's North Carolina Redwood Lumber Co ON30 gauge layout. Picture: James Hardisty.

A 009 gauge layout titled 'The Vicars Garden Party'. Picture: James Hardisty.

Mark Surr, from Crowe near Doncaster with his fictional 7mm Narrow gauge layout titled B A Cookes Engineering. Picture: James Hardisty.

