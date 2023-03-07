A National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game can be used to retrieve the offers at a range of venues and locations across the UK. National Lottery Open Week runs from March 18 to March 26 and is the perfect opportunity for a Mother’s Day celebration or value for money when organising a fun day out with the family.
There are lots of venues and attractions to choose from across Yorkshire and plenty of low-cost days out to pen in your diary. National Lottery ticket or scratch card holders will get the chance to delve into the past at historical houses, castles and museums, embrace nature at wildlife spots, relive iconic moments at famous sports venues or enjoy a mix of culture at art galleries across the region.
There is something for everyone at these varied attractions listed below and you can view all the venues and offers available on the National Lottery Open Week website.
Here is a list of every Yorkshire venue offering free entry or discounts throughout the week.
Harewood House
Harewood House is offering £5 entry tickets on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, 2023.
National Trust - East Riddlesden Hall
This park is offering free entry to lottery ticket holders between Saturday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 22 and on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
National Trust - Nunnington Hall
You can get free entry to Nunnington Hall, if you already possess a lottery ticket, on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 as well as from Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26.
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden
Free entry tickets will be available to ticket holders at Fountains Abbey from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.
Wentworth Castle Gardens
Free entry tickets will be available to ticket holders at Wentworth Castle from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.
Wentworth Woodhouse
Any ticket or scratch card holder will get a 50 per cent discount entry fee at Wentworth Woodhouse on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 as well as from Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26.
The Piece Hall
Not only to ticket or scratch card holders get free entry to the Piece Hall, but they also get a two for one Guided Tour on Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, Tuesday, March 21 and from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.
RSPB Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve
There will be free entry deals at Bempton Cliffs between Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 26.
Skipton Town Hall and Craven Museum
You can get a free behind-the-scenes tour at Skipton Town Hall and Craven Museum Lates on Monday, March 20.
JORVIK Viking Centre
You can get a free gift in the form of a replica Viking coin at Jorvik Centre between Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 26.
Ripon Museum Trust
You will get free entry and a 10 per cent discount off items at the museum shop on Saturday, March 25.
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Between Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 26, ticket and scratch card holders will get free entry into the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.
Yorkshire’s Maritime City
Free entry, a guided tour and a goodie bag will be available for ticket and scratch card holders on these dates: Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, Thursday, March 23, Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
Skipton Town Hall and Craven Museum
You can get a 20 per cent discount off items at the museum gift shop if you hold a National Lottery ticket or scratch card on Saturday, March 18 and from Monday, March 20 to Saturday, March 25.
All Saints North Street, York
A free tour and refreshments on Monday, March 20 and Friday, March 24.
Burton Constable Foundation
Free entry on Wednesday, March 23.
Sheffield Mind - Magpies Project Showcase, Pop Up Cafe & Bookshop
Ticket or scratch card holders can get themselves a free book at the Magpies Project Showcase, Pop Up Cafe and Bookshop on Friday, March 24.
National Trust - Nostell
Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.
RSPB Dearne Valley Old Moor Nature Reserve
Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.
RSPB Blacktoft Sands Nature Reserve
Free entry from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24.
National Picture Theatre
Free entry and guided tour on Tuesday, March 21.
Pearson Park
Free guided history walk on Sunday, March 26.
South Square Open Day
Free entry, cafe offer/discount and shop discount on Saturday, March 25 from 10.30am to 4pm.
Meltham Golf Club
50 per cent off visitor green fees on Monday, March 20 and from Wednesday, March 22 to Friday, March 24.
National Trust - Sheffield Park and Garden
Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.
National Trust - Ormesby Hall
Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Monday, March 20 and from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26.
National Trust - Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens
Free entry on Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19 and from Wednesday, March 22 to Friday, March 24.
RSPB Saltholme Nature Reserve
Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.
RSPB St Aidan's Nature Reserve
Free parking from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.
RSPB Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve
Free parking from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.
Historic Royal Palaces, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
A 25 per cent discount off gardens-only tickets from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, March 26.