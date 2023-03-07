As a thank you for the £30 million funds raised for Good Causes every week by players, National Lottery-funded venues are offering free or discounted entry and special offers throughout National Lottery Open Week.

A National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game can be used to retrieve the offers at a range of venues and locations across the UK. National Lottery Open Week runs from March 18 to March 26 and is the perfect opportunity for a Mother’s Day celebration or value for money when organising a fun day out with the family.

There are lots of venues and attractions to choose from across Yorkshire and plenty of low-cost days out to pen in your diary. National Lottery ticket or scratch card holders will get the chance to delve into the past at historical houses, castles and museums, embrace nature at wildlife spots, relive iconic moments at famous sports venues or enjoy a mix of culture at art galleries across the region.

There is something for everyone at these varied attractions listed below and you can view all the venues and offers available on the National Lottery Open Week website.

Harewood House, Leeds. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Here is a list of every Yorkshire venue offering free entry or discounts throughout the week.

Harewood House

Harewood House is offering £5 entry tickets on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, 2023.

National Trust - East Riddlesden Hall

Bempton Cliffs. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

This park is offering free entry to lottery ticket holders between Saturday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 22 and on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

National Trust - Nunnington Hall

You can get free entry to Nunnington Hall, if you already possess a lottery ticket, on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 as well as from Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden

Nunnington Hall. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Free entry tickets will be available to ticket holders at Fountains Abbey from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.

Wentworth Castle Gardens

Free entry tickets will be available to ticket holders at Wentworth Castle from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.

Wentworth Woodhouse

Any ticket or scratch card holder will get a 50 per cent discount entry fee at Wentworth Woodhouse on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 as well as from Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26.

The Piece Hall

Not only to ticket or scratch card holders get free entry to the Piece Hall, but they also get a two for one Guided Tour on Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, Tuesday, March 21 and from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.

RSPB Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve

There will be free entry deals at Bempton Cliffs between Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 26.

Skipton Town Hall and Craven Museum

You can get a free behind-the-scenes tour at Skipton Town Hall and Craven Museum Lates on Monday, March 20.

JORVIK Viking Centre

You can get a free gift in the form of a replica Viking coin at Jorvik Centre between Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 26.

Ripon Museum Trust

You will get free entry and a 10 per cent discount off items at the museum shop on Saturday, March 25.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Between Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 26, ticket and scratch card holders will get free entry into the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Yorkshire’s Maritime City

Free entry, a guided tour and a goodie bag will be available for ticket and scratch card holders on these dates: Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, Thursday, March 23, Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Skipton Town Hall and Craven Museum

You can get a 20 per cent discount off items at the museum gift shop if you hold a National Lottery ticket or scratch card on Saturday, March 18 and from Monday, March 20 to Saturday, March 25.

All Saints North Street, York

A free tour and refreshments on Monday, March 20 and Friday, March 24.

Burton Constable Foundation

Free entry on Wednesday, March 23.

Sheffield Mind - Magpies Project Showcase, Pop Up Cafe & Bookshop

Ticket or scratch card holders can get themselves a free book at the Magpies Project Showcase, Pop Up Cafe and Bookshop on Friday, March 24.

National Trust - Nostell

Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.

RSPB Dearne Valley Old Moor Nature Reserve

Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.

RSPB Blacktoft Sands Nature Reserve

Free entry from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24.

National Picture Theatre

Free entry and guided tour on Tuesday, March 21.

Pearson Park

Free guided history walk on Sunday, March 26.

South Square Open Day

Free entry, cafe offer/discount and shop discount on Saturday, March 25 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Meltham Golf Club

50 per cent off visitor green fees on Monday, March 20 and from Wednesday, March 22 to Friday, March 24.

National Trust - Sheffield Park and Garden

Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.

National Trust - Ormesby Hall

Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Monday, March 20 and from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26.

National Trust - Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens

Free entry on Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19 and from Wednesday, March 22 to Friday, March 24.

RSPB Saltholme Nature Reserve

Free entry from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.

RSPB St Aidan's Nature Reserve

Free parking from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.

RSPB Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve

Free parking from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 26.

