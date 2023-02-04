News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire landmarks: Most popular landmarks for a family day out in Bradford, Leeds, York, Sheffield, Harrogate and Whitby including Temple Newsam and National Railway Museum

Some of Yorkshire’s most popular landmarks host a variety of events throughout the year that are perfect for families.

By Liana Jacob
3 minutes ago

York is surrounded by the City Walls that date back to the mediaeval age and are popular with visitors, locals and tourists alike.

There are also around 1,100 listed buildings in Sheffield, five Grade I listed, one of which is Sheffield Town Hall and was built in the late 19th century.

Take an illustrated tour through our gallery of Yorkshire’s most popular landmarks and attractions for a family day out.

1. Temple Newsam

Families can look forward to a hidden treasure trail in February and a Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea in March at Temple Newsam. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,194 reviews.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. National Railway Museum

You can spend your day exploring the vast history of the region’s innovative railways and locomotives and the sheer brilliance of railway engineering. It has a rating of four and a half stars on Trip Advisor with 18,826 reviews.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. York City Walls

The City Walls, which were built in the 13th century, are free to access throughout the year and make the perfect historic walk. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,834 reviews.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Sheffield Town Hall

This venue is very popular for weddings and event hires for special occasions. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 146 reviews.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

