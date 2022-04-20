The eight best Yorkshire landmarks as voted for by our Yorkshire Post readers

However, we took to Facebook to ask our readers which landmark was their favourite.
While John Tomlinson joked: "North Yorkshire sign on leaving the A1 when travelling up from the south always give it a toot as I pass, it gladden my heart to be home in my native county", others opted for more traditional Yorkshire favourites.
Here are the eight of the best landmarks as voted for by our readers.
1. Whitby Abbey
Audrey Woods and Paul Brent were steadfast in their belief that the best landmark in Whitby is Whitby Abbey. The 7th-century Christian monastery was disbanded during the Dissolution of the Monasteries but the ruins of the church have been Grade I listed since the 20th century. It is also famous for featuring in Bram Stoker's Dracula. Pictured is a view towards Whitby Abbey through the replica Whale's jaw bone which replaced the original archway that was erected in 1853. Taken by James Hardisty.
2. Beverley Minster
Bridget Ellerington said Beverley Minster was her favourite landmark in Yorkshire. The Grade I listed church is one of the largest churches in the UK and considered a gothic masterpiece by many. Pictured is daffodils in bloom at Beverley Minster taken by Simon Hulme.
3. Wentworth Woodhouse
Sallie Oughton Taylor chose the stunning Wentworth Woodhouse as her favourite Yorkshire landmark. Wentworth Woodhouse was built for the 1st Marquess of Rockingham from 1725, with the longest façade of any country house in England. It is one of the largest stately homes in Europe and full of remarkable stories. Pictured are the hidden rooms at Wentworth Woodhouse, taken by Simon Hulme.
4. Malham Cove
Many of our readers said it had to be Malham Cove - in fact it was the most voted for landmark. The tourist attraction, in Malham, is a huge curving amphitheatre shaped cliff formation made up of limestone rock. It is a well known beauty spot and a popular place to visit. Pictured is a walker watching the sunrise at Malham Cove on the first Bank Holiday of 2022. Taken by Bruce Rollinson.