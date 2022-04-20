The eight best Yorkshire landmarks as voted for by our Yorkshire Post readers

1. Whitby Abbey

Audrey Woods and Paul Brent were steadfast in their belief that the best landmark in Whitby is Whitby Abbey. The 7th-century Christian monastery was disbanded during the Dissolution of the Monasteries but the ruins of the church have been Grade I listed since the 20th century. It is also famous for featuring in Bram Stoker's Dracula. Pictured is a view towards Whitby Abbey through the replica Whale's jaw bone which replaced the original archway that was erected in 1853. Taken by James Hardisty.