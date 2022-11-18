Station Hall in York’s National Railway Museum will be undergoing major changes that will see it being closed for a period of time - here is everything you need to know.

Station Hall was first built in the 1870s and was once the site to York’s main goods station. It was a functioning railway building all the way up to the 1960s.

It was still in working condition as a freight depot until the 1970s and became part of the main museum in 1975. During its closure, it will undergo its biggest renovation since it first opened.

The project will be carried out by Naomi Atherton Ltd and Buttress Architects, who are appointed as the lead consultant and are responsible for the design and management of the main contractor. Many collection items on display in Station Hall will be temporarily relocated or stored somewhere else during the project.

A team at the National Railway Museum, York, clean the six royal carriages on permanent display in Station Hall. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the York museum’s Station Hall close and for how long for?

The project will begin from January 3, 2023 and the museum’s Station Hall will close to all colleagues and visitors for its biggest redevelopment since the museum opened in 1975.

The renovation will transform Station Hall and will reopen again in late 2024 and will see it sustainable and reinvigorated for years to come.

Why is Station Hall closing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

During its closure, Station Hall’s roof will be replaced as well as its structural and decorative repairs to glazing, brickwork and walls, whilst still adhering to the building’s Victorian railway heritage.

The new roof will offer a thermally efficient and weather-protective solution to preserve the collection and the historic Grade II-listed structure.

Walls, which were added in the 2010s, will also be removed, and new glazing will be enhanced, creating views to South Yard.

The permanent exhibition will also be ‘reimagined’ and ‘redisplayed’ and the renovated space will share the stories of the people working on, using and passing through railway stations, whilst also celebrating the building’s history. The visitor experience will be completely altered through authentic stories, engaging and immersive interpretation and improved accessibility for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has been funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for the new roof and the Friends of the National Railway Museum for the exhibition.

The listed building’s roof has deteriorated so much that a full replacement is urgently needed. The baffle wall will also be removed to allow the installation of glazing to the four central arches.