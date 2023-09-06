National Television Awards: BBC Happy Valley wins best returning drama and Sarah Lancashire picks up two more awards
BBC’s Happy Valley, written by Yorkshire’s Sally Wainwright, won best returning drama.
Star Sarah Lancashire beat off her co-star James Norton to be crowned for her role as police officer Catherine Cawood with the best drama performance award.
She was also given the special recognition award, presented by Sir Ian McKellen.
BAFTA-winning writer Sally Wainwright, who was born in Huddersfield, has been hailed for the international success of Halifax-based TV series Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack.
She has also created the new BBC drama Hot Flush.
Sally’s creations include At Home with the Braithwaites and Scott and Bailey on ITV.
Last night’s awards which are voted by the public saw ITV show This Morning miss out on an award after a 12-year winning streak.
The scandal hit show - which had been nominated for best daytime programme - was beaten by The Repair Shop.