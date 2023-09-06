All Sections
National Television Awards: BBC Happy Valley wins best returning drama and Sarah Lancashire picks up two more awards

A popular BBC Crime drama filmed in West Yorkshire’s Calder Valley scooped up one of the main awards at this year’s National Television Awards as ITV This Morning missed out for the first time in 13 years.
Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:18 BST

BBC’s Happy Valley, written by Yorkshire’s Sally Wainwright, won best returning drama.

Star Sarah Lancashire beat off her co-star James Norton to be crowned for her role as police officer Catherine Cawood with the best drama performance award.

She was also given the special recognition award, presented by Sir Ian McKellen.

BBC Happy ValleyBBC Happy Valley
BAFTA-winning writer Sally Wainwright, who was born in Huddersfield, has been hailed for the international success of Halifax-based TV series Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack.

She has also created the new BBC drama Hot Flush.

Sally’s creations include At Home with the Braithwaites and Scott and Bailey on ITV.

Last night’s awards which are voted by the public saw ITV show This Morning miss out on an award after a 12-year winning streak.

The scandal hit show - which had been nominated for best daytime programme - was beaten by The Repair Shop.

