National Television Awards: The Yorkshire Vet up against Clarkson’s Farm for award
The original Yorkshire Vet himself, Peter Wright - who trained with the world’s most famous vet James Herriott - is urging fans to get behind the programme and cast their votes.
“We’re very excited that we've been nominated”, he said.
“This is the biggest award we’ve ever been nominated for and we’ve made it on to the shortlist.
“It really hinges on the public vote.”
Peter Wright appeared on stage at The Great Holiday Home Show at the weekend with Christine Talbot.
The popular TV series follows the lives of four vets across the county, which originally started at James Herriott’s former practice in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.
Herriot’s books have been made into many popular TV series All Creatures Great and Small. The original BBC drama in the 1980s starred Christopher Timothy who played James Herriot and now narrates The Yorkshire Vet.
Peter added: “I'm really just begging for you to vote for us. It would mean everything to us if we won it.”
The Yorkshire Vet has made the shortlist of five in the ‘Factual Entertainment’ category and will be competing against Channel 4’s Gogglebox, Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm, ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show Live and BBC’s Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out.
The Yorkshire Vet official account posted on social media:
“As you know, we have been nominated for a National Television Award, all thanks to your votes. But now we'd love your help to try and win it! If you can spare two minutes out of your day to click on the link and vote, we'd really appreciate your support
