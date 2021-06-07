Loi Nguyen, 16, was last seen leaving his home address in Bingley at 1pm on Monday May 31.

There have not been any confirmed sightings of him since and officers are very concerned for his welfare.

Police said Loi could be anywhere in the UK.

Police are continuing to make urgent enquiries to trace him.

He is described as 5ft 1ins tall and of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing black shoes, blue shirt, grey trousers and a light blue jacket.