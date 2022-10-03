Nearly 2,000 people sign petition opposing sale of Yorkshire moor to golf club

Ward councillor Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) presented the 1,909-strong petition to Calderdale Council.

Coun Baker said it was a “substantial” petition signed by people who wanted to keep Roils Head Moor in Halifax public.

“Now the residents are objecting to any possibility that the council owned land and Roils Head Moor might be sold or given to West End Golf Club to help any expansion of the club,” he said.

The moorland near Halifax that could be sold to West End Golf Club

Coun Baker said the club had plans for some time which involve expanding onto the moor, possibly acquiring some land at the top which is currently publicly accessible green space “where people walk their dogs, ride on horses and enjoy open space,” he said.

The petition urges both the council and the club to reconsider any plans to give up this piece of public land, said Coun Baker.

Councillors also received a petition from Warley Town Community Group, this one concerned about anti-social behaviour centred around the car park in Warley village centre.

Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said 54 people had signed the petition worried about problems which included “drug dealing and criminality” there.

Petitioners called on the council to see if closed circuit television could be put in place at the car park to help keep people safe, he said.