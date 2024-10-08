A 17-year-old music prodigy from Leeds has died after being “cruelly taken” in a car accident.

Nell Smith, who was best known for her work on The Flaming Lips’ album Where the Viaduct Looms, has died following a car accident in British Columbia “over the weekend”, her family has confirmed.

Her October 5 death was confirmed by her family in a social media post where they said the young musician “had so much more to experience and to give this world”.

They said: “It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night.

“We are reeling from the news and don’t know what to do or say.

“She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years. She has left an indelible mark on the word and an unfillable chasm in our hearts.”

The news of Nell’s death was first announced by Simon Raymonde of the Cocteau Twins.

His label, Bella Union, had signed Smith, and was due to issue her debut album in 2025.

On social media Raymonde said: “We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia.

“Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles’ Jack and Lily Wolter.”

Following this the Flaming Lips frontman, Wayne Coyne, who’d previously worked with Nell, shared the news of her death at his concert, in Portland, Oregon, before going on to play “Everything Has Changed”.

Rising singer-songwriter Nell Smith has been killed in a car crash. October 8, 2024 Picture taken from family Facebook tribute post | Facebook/Family

According to reports, during a Flaming Lips concert on Sunday (Oct 6), frontman Wayne Coyne shared the news.

Coyne said: “We have a very sad announcement to make tonight. We have a Canadian friend, her name is Nell. We recorded an amazing album with her three years ago, an album full of songs by Nick Cave. We have some very sad messages today – she was killed in a car accident last night.”

“We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love.”