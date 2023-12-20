New artists in residence have been appointed at the Holocaust Centre North, which is in Huddersfield.

Four new artists commissioned to participate in the second year of its ground-breaking Memorial Gestures artistic residency – funded by the Ernest Hecht Charitable Trust.

Launched by the Centre in 2022, this unique, creative initiative gives leading and emerging artists the opportunity to create new artwork inspired by its archives and in response to its themes and collections.

Holocaust Centre North – based at the University of Huddersfield - not only tells the global story of the Holocaust but does so through over 120 local stories and materials from survivors who subsequently created new lives in the north of England.

