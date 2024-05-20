New book from Yorkshire authors gives an insight into a forgotten community

There, on a stroll round the town, he stumbled across Captain Roy Abbott, possibly India’s last British landowner.

In his late 70s and wearing a dark blue blazer and cravat, silk handkerchief in his top pocket, the Captain lived in an immaculate bungalow with beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. With his booming voice and addiction to the BBC World Service and Cracker Barrel cheese, he was, as someone subsequently described him, ‘More British than the Brits’.

He and Steve hit it off, and the Captain invited us both to visit him the following year. So began a friendship that lasted 15 years and led to another friendship – with one of his oldest friends, the redoubtable Peggy Cantem, then nearly 80 and the astonishingly active president of the local Anglo-Indian Association.

Captain Roy Abbott, January 2000

On regular subsequent visits to Jhansi, we would spend hours in her cluttered flat, drinking tea, eating curries and cream cake (not together), and meeting a colourful cast of eccentric characters, mostly from the town’s rapidly-dwindling Anglo-Indian community (mixed-race descendants of British men and Indian women).

There was Gwen – married to a Muslim businessman who ran the town’s leading arms store; Buddie and her formidable mother Antoinette, who ran the Little Angels pre-school; Cheryl with her ‘hotchpotch’ ancestry; Colleen, whose husband was known as “the Tony Curtis of Jhansi”; and Pastor Rao, the elderly clergyman who could recite Winston Churchill speeches at the drop of a hat.

We were so fascinated by their stories that Steve would take copious notes and photographs while I, a radio programme-maker, would record their conversations. These covered everything from Monsoon Toad Balls (to find “the heaviest-looking, most hideous-looking man!”) and dancing to Victor Silvester records, through shooting expeditions (Peggy and Roy both seemed mystified there were so few panthers and tigers left in the country, despite the splayed-out skins and mounted heads around them), to food (including goat’s brain curry, and toad-in-the-hole).

Peggy Cantem and Capt Roy Abbott

The result was initially my programme for BBC Radio 4 called Teatime at Peggy’s, which distilled those notes and recordings into half an hour. Now, the book of the same name – a travelogue-cum-social history – is being published, combining Steve’s detailed observations and descriptions with my hours of recordings.

My own family has an Anglo-Indian connection. My maternal great-grandfather was an army schoolteacher in India, where four of his eight children were born. One of those, Great-Uncle William, became a tea estate manager in the North-Eastern state of Assam. At some point, he married an Indian woman, quite possibly a worker in his tea garden. They had two children: a daughter called Theresa and a son, Vincent, who eventually worked for the Indian Civil Service or ‘heaven-born’, as they were nicknamed.

While Vincent stayed on in India, both William and Theresa eventually returned to the UK. But what happened to their wife/mother? To date, no-one has been able to find any evidence that she ever came to England. Did she die in Assam – maybe in childbirth? Did she refuse to leave India? Theresa subsequently married and had three sons – but never talked to them about her mother. We don’t even know her name.

Such mysteries are not uncommon among Anglo-Indian families. Over the years, we heard about missing mothers, grandfathers who disappeared (possibly killed by tigers) on Army route marches, sisters who married, moved away and were never heard of again, sons and husbands whose fates remain unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peggy Cantem

At the time of Indian Independence in 1947, there were around half a million Anglo-Indians in India. Under British rule, they held favoured positions, working in the postal and telegraph services and on the railways. After 1947, many left for other countries, including the UK. Their numbers in India have declined so significantly – to between 100,000 and 150,000 – that they are officially known as a Minority Caste.

In Jhansi itself, numbers are down to fewer than 30 families, many of whom we met over tea and ‘small eats’. We were intrigued by everything that felt ‘similar but different’ about their lifestyle. At Peggy’s, for instance, we would sit next to pinned-up tea-towels showing British country scenes, while her cook Sheela made vegetable curries at the two-ring gas hob.

In other homes, the living-rooms might have Pre-Raphaelite prints on the walls, fridge magnets depicting Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London, plaster flying ducks on the walls… Then the dhobi-wallah (laundryman) or the tin-and-bottle-wallah would arrive, like Indian version of Cockney costermongers. "A little of English, a little of Indian," as Peggy said.

Despite having been born and brought up in India, she was very fond of all things British. “I am very patriotic" she once told us. "I cherish the Royal Family. The Queen was born on April 21, the same day as me, and has always been in my mind. At the time of the Coronation, I used to collect all souvenirs of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peggy died in 2016, Roy Abbott the following year. Their memories – of moonlight picnics in the jungle, May Queen balls, pet mongooses and Mulligatawny soup – could have died with them. Instead, we hope our book captures at least a flavour of the extraordinary world of India’s Anglo-Indians.