New curbs placed on Hessle foreshore in bid to clamp down on boy racers

New curbs have been put on Hessle Foreshore and its car parks to try and clamp down on boy racers aggravating local residents.

Public space protection orders (PSPO) have been beefed up banning drivers who from playing loud music, beeping their horns and bad driving.

Five other areas in Hessle, Bridlington and Driffield, have also had restrictions added following complaints from residents.

The restrictions in Hessle, which cover council-owned land and car parks owned by the Humber Bridge Board, follow repeated calls from residents about anti-social behaviour by youths congregating on the foreshore in their vehicles.

Extra restrictions have been put on Hessle foreshore and its car parks in a bid to clamp down on boy racers. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The order now bans driving “in a way to cause or likely cause nuisance or alarm” and “sounding car horns or revving car engines to cause a nuisance”.

Dogs are also being banned from five new play areas - three in Driffield and one each in Holme-on-Spalding-Moor and Woodmansey.

In Bridlington the updated PSPO bans drinking alcohol in Wellington Road, Victoria Road, and part of Trinity Road, from Wellington Road to the junction with Tennyson Avenue.

Humberside Police applied for the change because of nuisance caused by street drinkers.

In Beverley, alcohol cannot be drunk on part of Walkergate, Swabys Yard and Dyer Lane, following nuisance from street drinkers.

Public Space Protection Orders were first introduced in the East Riding in 2016, when 168 orders were put in place. East Riding Council said it had consulted widely before the latest move and said it showed they take anti-social behaviour complaints seriously.

Nigel Brignall, manager of the anti-social behaviour team, said: “Our officers will continue to work with Humberside Police to monitor these areas and any other anti-social behaviour that gets reported to us.