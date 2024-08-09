New dance programme launches to improve lives of people with parkinson’s

Darts, Doncaster’s award-winning Creative Health charity, is delighted to announce the launch of a new pilot dance programme specifically designed for adults living with Parkinson’s. Dance On for Parkinson’s will offer free weekly sessions starting on Wednesday 4th September at Armthorpe Community Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These new sessions will combine the joy of movement with targeted exercises to enhance strength, coordination and balance, and improve feelings of wellbeing. The programme will be tailored to the needs of the individuals in the room and participants have the option to take part seated or standing, making it accessible for people of all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dance On for Parkinson’s is about more than just exercise. It’s also a chance to connect with others, build friendships, and feel part of the community. Participants will enjoy a warm welcome and the opportunity to share a cuppa and a chat after each session.

“We’re thrilled to be launching Dance On for Parkinson’s in Doncaster,” said Charlotte Armitage, Dance Development Core Artist at darts. “We believe that everyone can experience the benefits of dance, and we’re excited to see the positive impact this programme will have on Doncaster residents.”

New Dance On for Parkinson's sessions launch in September

Backed by seven years of rigorous academic research from the University of Leeds, the Dance On programme has been proven to improve mobility, balance and reduce the fear of falling. As well as improving physical health, participants have reported that taking part in Dance On sessions has improved how happy and connected they feel to others, saying:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am finding such a difference. [I'm] stronger in both my upper body and lower body, which is giving me more confidence.” And “[It's] fantastic! Dance On is making such a difference to my body and my outlook and I am so grateful!”

The programme is supported by Get Doncaster Moving - a partnership of organisations who are committed to help Doncaster's communities become healthier and more vibrant through movement, physical activity and sport. Jodie Bridger, Senior Partnerships Manager for Get Doncaster Moving said:

“Get Doncaster Moving is delighted to support Dance On for Parkinson’s. The pilot is a great new addition to the Dance On programme, which has played a fundamental role in supporting more people in Doncaster to find the joy in movement.”

Dance On for Parkinson’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armthorpe Community Centre, 20 Church Street, Armthorpe, DN3 3AGWednesdays, 11am – 12.30pmStarts eptember 4FREE until November 20, then £3 per session (free for carers)No need to book – just turn up!