The plan, first revealed in 2019, would see an 6.8-mile (11km) southern relief road built from Hessle to Hull docks and behind it a lagoon, forming an attractive new destination for waterfront living.

A new outer harbour and port facilities is also envisaged, creating thousands of jobs through the western dock’s regeneration.

The team behind the project - the brainchild of Tim Rix, managing director of fifth-generation family firm JR Rix & Sons Ltd - say the project could give an economic boost of £1bn GVA per year, by creating 19,000 new jobs.

New images released showing the vision behind the plans for Lagoon Hull Credit: Joseph Cox, Form Shop & Studio

Importantly the scheme also aims to offer “100 per cent” flood protection between the Humber Bridge and the port of Hull.

They have now released detailed images to give a “clearer vision” of how it will look, with the aim of enthusing and building support from the wider public.

That includes water buses plying the River Hull towards Beverley, a “beacon” watchtower overlooking the Humber from the new causeway and floating art and research centres, alongside new bars and cafes

Project director Paul Hatley said they had done the high level theoretical studies showing that “Lagoon Hull” was theoretically possible without “unbalancing” the river.

They now need £25m to do five years of technical studies including understanding the impacts and changes in habitats in the estuary, which is protected for its wildlife.

“Five years of technical studies, and five to build it - we could have it done in 10 years,” he said.

A major driver is trying to stem the brain-drain of talented youngsters from the region by showing Hull is “a place where it is happening”. He added: ”This is not just a Hull project, it’s a Humber project.

"Doing this has wider benefits - for the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber it is immense. If we can get this upscaling, we get the critical mass that makes us a real economic powerhouse

Lagoon Hull: the Nature zone Credit: Joseph Cox, Form Shop & Studio

on this side of the country.

“It is a levelling up project, which is on a scale of transforming the aspirations of the region. We need to get money out of the Government to do that.”