New images released of £72m cruise terminal as port operator ABP announced as preferred partner

The Labour-controlled council believes the development at Sammy’s Point will deliver a major boost to tourism and jobs.

New images released by the council shows that passengers would be transferred to the cruise ship via the car park of the Deep aquarium, while a new building would go up on one of the parking areas that currently serves the tourist attraction.

The council claims the terminal will deliver almost £87 million to the region over the first fifteen years and generate more than 2,800 jobs. Some 30,000 cruise passengers a year are expected.

Artist's impression of a cruise ship berthed in the Humber off Sammy's Point Picture: Hull Council

Council leader Daren Hale said: “The council is very much looking forward to working with ABP who will play a vital role in shaping, developing and operating Hull’s first dedicated cruise port.”

A final decision will be made at a Cabinet meeting on March 28, after going to the Riverside area and scrutiny committees.

Earlier this year it emerged that more than £800,000 has been spent on the project to date, while £182,185 - and up to £1m - will be spent on consultancy services.

A report says the council is recontracting specialist engineers to update a noise and vibration study as the design of the proposed port has changed with the pontoons being moved further into the deep-water channel. Engineers will also be investigating ground conditions off shore to check for contamination.

Artist's impression of a cruise ship docking at Sammy's Point in Hull Credit: Hull Council

The Liberal Democrats, who are fighting to take control of the council at the May elections, say they would carry out a review of the project.

Group leader Mike Ross said the potential boost to tourism was “very much overplayed”.