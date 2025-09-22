New Lord Lieutenant announced for one of Yorkshire's most ancient roles

Adeeba Malik will take over the role of Lord Lieutenant later this year, and will be the first Asian woman ever to hold the role.

A professor and education expert has been appointed as the King’s official representative in West Yorkshire.

Professor Malik has over 35 years of experience in the public and voluntary sectors, beginning her career as a teacher before joining training firm QED in 1992.

She is a former High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, and sits on several public service committees as well as being a visiting professor at York St John University.

She will take over the role from current Lord Lieutenant Ed Anderson who is set to retire in December.

Lord Lieutenants are an ancient role dating back to the reign of Henry VIII.

During the 19th century, they held the right to control a county’s militia, but the role is now chiefly ceremonial and includes meeting members of the royal family when they visit the county, presenting medals on behalf of the monarch and acting as liaison between military units.

Outgoing Lord Lieutenant Ed Anderson said: “I am delighted that Adeeba Malik will succeed me. She demonstrated outstanding qualities during her term as High Sheriff of West Yorkshire which will enable her to be an excellent Lord Lieutenant.”