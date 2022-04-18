New royal strategy 'assumes Queen won't attend public events', says Buckingham Palace source

The source told the Daily Telegraph that a new approach is being introduced which will operate on the assumption she will not be present.

The strategy is designed to avoid any misunderstanding or overshadow an event on the day itself.

The source said: “The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London in March

“If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the Royal family.”

The Queen, who is turning 96 on Thursday, has pulled out of several events this year due to her increasing frailty, including Easter church services.

Since the Queen spent a night in hospital last autumn and subsequently sprained her back, the palace has “regretfully” cancelled her attendance at several events at short notice. Those she has missed have included the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and Cop26, as well as the annual Commonwealth Service.

Her Majesty is reported to be hoping to attend as many events as possible over the four-bank holiday weekend for the Platinum Jubilee in June.

The plans include Trooping the Colour on June 2, a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3 and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.