New walled garden area now open at Pocklington’s Burnby Hall attraction

The new walled garden will further enhance Burnby Hall which attracts around 97,000 visitors every year. Photo Submitted

The Walled Garden Project has been developed over the winter and into the spring to create a new modern-style garden, completely revitalising one of existing areas on site.

Central to the design is a circular lawn surrounded by borders planted up to give colour later in the summer, enhanced by the backdrop of the existing walls which border over one third of the new garden.

Work on the new garden has been completed by head gardener Jill Ward and her team.

The planting was supported by a newly recruited group of walled garden volunteers with some of the new recruits now taking on responsibility for the regular maintenance of the new area.

This project has been made possible thanks to a £74,000 grant from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council Commuted Sums scheme, enhanced by additional small grants from the Finnis Scott Foundation and the Active Towns Community Grant schemes. The new area will further enhance the horticultural excellence of Burnby Hall Gardens, which attracts around 97,000 visitors each year.

Head gardener Jill Ward said: “This has been an exciting opportunity to re-develop a large area of the gardens.

“I am looking forward to maintaining it and seeing how it matures.”

The venue’s media officer Peter Rogers said: “This has been a brilliant opportunity to create a completely new garden and we are very grateful to our funders who have so generously supported us.