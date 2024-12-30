From legends of sport and champions of education to captains of industry and charity fundraisers, scores of Yorkshire folk who have been doing their community proud have been recognised in the New Year Honours List. Below is the full list of those recognised.

East Riding of Yorkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lynette Leith. Vice-Principal for Curriculum and Skills, Hull College. For services to Further Education. (Kingston upon Hull)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

David Andrew Corfield. Chief Executive Officer, Prismatic Ltd. For services to the Defence Industry and to Aviation. (Brough)

Janet Farmer. Lately Director, Pocklington Arts Centre. For services to the Arts. (York)

Carol Anne Watterson. Lately Lead Educational Psychologist, Darlington Borough Council. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs. (York)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Valerie Clare French. Breeze Champion Volunteer, British Cycling. For services to Sport. (York)

North Yorkshire

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Stuart Carlton. Corporate Director, Children’s Services, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to Children, Young People and Families. (Northallerton)

Gareth Southgate OBE. Lately Manager, England National Football Team. For services to Association Football. (Harrogate)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Alastair John Da Costa. Chair, Capital City College Group, London. For services to Further Education. (Ripon)

Dr Margaret Josephine Gillespie. Deputy Director, Resilience Co-ordination Division, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. For services to Resilience, Planning, Response and Recovery. (York)

Cheryl Ward. Group Chief Executive, Family Fund. For services to Social Care. (Scarborough)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Nigel Ashley. Chief Executive Officer, Elevate Multi-Academy Trust, North Yorkshire. For services to Education. (York)

Lee Castleton. Campaigner for Subpostmasters. For services to Justice. (Scarborough)

John Arthur Evans. Executive Chair, Beanies the Flavour Company. For services to Entrepreneurship. (Northallerton)

Susan Jacques. Chief Executive, County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Northallerton)

David Edward Lloyd. Lately Police and Crime Commissioner, Hertfordshire. For services to Public Safety. (Tadcaster)

Katrina Elizabeth Morley. Chief Executive Officer, Tees Valley Education Trust, North Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Middlesbrough)

Simon Paul Spinks. Chief Executive, Harrison Spinks Group. For services to the Mattress and Bed Industry. (Selby)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Philip Martin Benham. Chair, Friends of the National Railway Museum. For services to Railway Heritage. (York)

Joeli Brearley. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pregnant Then Screwed. For services to Working Families. (York)

Dr Lisa Ann Cotterill. Executive Director, National Institute for Health Research Academy. For services to Health Research. (Thirsk)

Gillian Anne Hodgson. Founder, Flowers From the Farm. For services to Floristry. (York)

Professor Nicholas John Linker. Lately National Clinical Director for Heart Disease, NHS England. For services to People with Heart Disease. (Yarm)

Christopher Andrew Maxwell. Regional Homelessness Prevention Team Coordinator, Yorkshire and the Humber Probation Service. For services to Public Protection, Reducing Reoffending and Rehabilitation. (York)

Caroline McGough. Lately Foster Carer, Middlesbrough Council. For services to Foster Care. (Middlesborough)

Gordon McGough. Lately Foster Carer, Middlesbrough Council. For services to Foster Care. (Middlesborough)

Karen Norton. Lately Executive Primary Head, Vision Academy Learning Trust. For services to Education. (Northallerton)

The Reverend Stephen Charles Redman. Volunteer, Candlelighters. For services to the Families of Children with Cancer. (York)

Frederick Ring. Co-founder, Chair and Trustee, York Racial Equality Network. For services to the community. (York)

Lindsay Anne Russell. Information Support Officer, Infantry Training Centre. For services to Service Recruits, their Families and to Defence. (Richmond)

Debbie Ann Swales. Founder, Revival North Yorkshire CIC. For services to the Prevention of Loneliness and Isolation in Older People in North Yorkshire. (Whitby)

Nadine Tilbury. Lately Policy Officer, Working Together with Parents Network. For services to Promoting the Rights of Disabled Parents. (York)

Nicola Wilson. Coach and Mentor, Wesko Equestrian Foundation. For services to Sport. (Northallerton)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Judith Rose Brown. Campaigner. For services to Parents and Carers of People with Profound Disabilities. (Middlesbrough)

Eileen Rosemary Harrison-Topham. For services to communities in East and North Yorkshire. (Leyburn)

Jeremy Nigel Holland. Police Support Volunteer, North Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing. (York)

Alison Marie Semmence. Chief Executive, York Centre for Voluntary Service. For services to Social Prescribing. (Harrogate)

Valerie June Snowden. President, Hospital Broadcasting Association. For services to Hospital, Health and Wellbeing Broadcasting. (York)

South Yorkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Louisa Jane Walker (Louisa Harrison-Walker). Chief Executive, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and the Economy in South Yorkshire. (Sheffield)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

The Hon Nicole Mary Campbell. Trustee, The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia. For services to People with Aphasia. (Sheffield)

Andrew Cropley. Principal and Chief Executive, West Nottinghamshire College and Chair, Mansfield Place Board. For services to the community of Ashfield and Mansfield. (Sheffield)

Andrea Margaret Dobson. For services to Rugby League Football. (Sheffield)

Graham Ibbeson. Artist. For services to the Arts. (Barnsley)

Kathryn Leigh Kelly. Chief Executive Officer, Lionheart Educational Trust, Leicestershire. For services to Education. (Doncaster)

Peter John Kennedy. Lately Executive Principal, Franklin College, Grimsby. For services to Further Education. (Sheffield)

Eileen Rosemary Lindley. Foster Carer, Doncaster Children’s Services Trust. For services to Foster Care. (Doncaster)

Bryony Kate Frances Page. For services to Trampoline Gymnastics. (Sheffield)

Janet Sharpe. Lately Director of Housing, Sheffield City Council. For services to Local Government. (Sheffield)

Kimberley Jane Streets DL. Chief Executive Officer, Sheffield Museums. For services to Culture. (Sheffield)

Pamela Susan Thiedeman. Lately Head of Culture and Visitor Economy, Barnsley Council. For services to Culture and to Heritage in South Yorkshire. (Sheffield)

Charles James Turner DL. Chair, Made in Sheffield and Managing Director, Edward Turner and Son Ltd. For services to Manufacturing and Business in Sheffield. (Sheffield)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Julie Elizabeth Gay. For services to the community in Sheffield. (Sheffield)

Richard Gresham Haley. Postmaster, Epworth Post Office. For services to the Post Office and to the community in Doncaster. (Doncaster)

Preshanthi Devarani Navaratnam. Executive Assistant, Department for Education. For Public, Voluntary and Charitable Service. (Doncaster)

Ian Walker. Secretary, Rotherham Community Football Club. For services to Sport and to the community in Rotherham. (Rotherham)

West Yorkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Ruth Lesley Bender Atik. Lately National Director, The Miscarriage Association. For services to the Baby Loss Community and Bereavement Care. (Leeds)

Simon Mark Cousen. Deputy Director, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Holmfirth)

Kenneth Ernest Davy. For services to Community Rugby League Football. (Huddersfield)

Susan Elizabeth Dawson. Commercial Director, Schools Commercial and Operations, Department for Education. For services to Education. (Wakefield)

Thomas Pidcock MBE. For services to Cycling. (Leeds)

Victoria Jane Robertshaw. Founder, Green Street. For services to the Retail Sector. (Ilkley)

Kathryn Anne Smith. Chief Executive, Social Care Institute for Excellence. For services to Social Care. (Wakefield)

Susan Christine Waterson. Head of Investment, North of England, Department for Business and Trade. For services to Trade and Investment in the North of England. (Wetherby)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Usman Ali. Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements Administrator and Disability Champion, Bradford Probation Service, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Bradford)

Paul Caddick. Founder, Caddick Group and Co-Founder, Leeds Rugby Limited. For services to Sport. (Wetherby)

Mohammed Younis Chaudhry. Owner and Founder, Regal Food Products Plc. For services to Business and to the community in Bradford. (Bradford)

Barbara Colombo. Foster Carer, TACT Yorkshire. For services to Foster Care. (Knottingley)

Robert Ernest Colombo. Foster Carer, TACT Yorkshire. For services to Foster Care. (Knottingley)

Dr Kerrie Ann Davies. Lately Lead Scientific Advisor, Technologies Validation Group, UK Health Security Agency. For services to Healthcare Science. (Wakefield)

James Douglas Garrett. Lately Chair, Northern Ireland Policing Board. For Public Service. (Halifax)

Elaine Louise James. Head of Service, Learning Disabilities and Preparation for Adulthood, Bradford Metropolitan District Council. For services to Social Care. (Elland, West Yorkshire)

Katy Marchant. For services to Cycling. (Leeds)

Zandra Lee Moore. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Panintelligence. For services to Gender Equality in Business. (Wetherby)

Susan Barbara Rumbold. Chief Officer, Partnership Development and Business Support, Leeds City Council and Foster Carer. For services to Children and Families. (Cleckheaton)

Imran Hussain Shah. Chair, Police Independent Advisory Group and Community Leader, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing and to the community in West Yorkshire. (Leeds)

Mavis West. Trustee and Founder, Yorkshire Association for Music and Special Educational Needs. For services to Adults and Children with Additional Needs throug h the Provision of Music. (Leeds)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Nazim Ali. Founder, Creating Smiles Hospital Gifts Initiative. For services to Charity and to Homeless and Vulnerable People in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Bradford)

Liesel Carter. Core Supporter, Holocaust Survivors’ Friendship Association. For services to Holocaust Education and Remembrance. (Leeds)

Jean Clennell. Lately Deputy Headteacher, Roundhay School, Leeds, West Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Leeds)

Margaret Ann Dabell. For services to the community in Wetherby, West Yorkshire. (Wetherby,)

Catherine Anne Dale. Mental Health Nurse, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust. For services to People with Severe Mental Illness. (Keighley)

Ruth Anne Edwards. For services to the community in Mirfield, West Yorkshire. (Mirfield)

Roy Farmer. Community First Responder. For services to the community in West Yorkshire. (Huddersfield)

David Stuart Paterson. Founder, Unity in Poverty Action. For services to Disadvantaged People in Leeds, West Yorkshire. (Leeds)

Jane Ann Robinson. For services to Charity and to the community in West Yorkshire. (Pontefract)

Sarah Anne Thomas. Chair, Ilkley Arts, Trustee, Ilkley Manor House Trust and Chair, Manor House Trust. For Voluntary and Charitable Services in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. (Ilkley)

Fiona Louise Thompson. Chair, Keighley Big Local and Founder, Cafe Eden. For services to the community in Keighley, West Yorkshire. (Keighley)

HOME OFFICE

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Nicola Louise Bryar. lately Detective Chief Superintendent, West Yorkshire Police.

Mohammed Osman Khan. Assistant Chief Constable, West Yorkshire Police. Justin Matthew Twigg. lately Detective Inspector, West Yorkshire Police.

Also:

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Hannah Lucy Cockroft OBE DL. For services to Athletics. (Chester, Cheshire) – Born in Halifax.

Alan Fred Titchmarsh MBE DL. Horticulturalist, Author and Broadcaster. For services to Horticulture and to Charity. (Alton, Hampshire) – Born in Ilkley.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)