There are plenty of romantic and atmospheric restaurants in Yorkshire hosting New Year’s Eve events for couples this year.

New Year’s Eve is widely regarded as a romantic date where couples can see in the new year together, whether they are new couples or have been together for a long time.

There’s no shortage of places to spend the evening with your other half in Yorkshire as it is populated with stunning scenery and vast landscapes perfect for a romantic stroll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of these places have a rustic atmosphere with a cosy ambience while others offer a more modern decorative style, so there is something for every couple on New Year’s Eve.

The Inn South Stainley. (Pic credit: Google)

Romantic restaurants in Yorkshire for couples to spend New Year’s Eve 2023

The Drovers Arms Restaurant and Country Pub

The restaurant based in Selby will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party from 12pm on New Year’s Eve, where you will arrive to a glass of prosecco and canapes, dinner being served at 8pm (£89 per head) and entertainment from 10pm. Playing the bells chime at midnight and until 1am and the bar is open from 7pm and closes at 1am along with carriages.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 720 reviews.

The Ivy Harrogate. (Pic credit: Google)

Address: York Road, Skipwith, Selby, YO8 5SF.

The Inn South Stainley

Breakfast will be served from 8am to 10am, lunch from 12pm to 5pm and dinner from 6.30pm and the bar will be open from 6pm until 1.30am. There will also be a ‘House Party’ evening and its resident DJ will provide entertainment from 9.30pm until 1am the next day, playing till the bells chime at midnights when complimentary ‘Haggis, Neeps and Tatties’ are served.

The restaurant will also be offering a full menu and some luxury New Year’s Eve specials created by the head chef Shane White and his team. A special two-night accommodation package will also be available including a full Yorkshire breakfast, dinner and wine from £155 per person per night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inn, South Stanley has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 859 reviews.

Address: Ripon Road, South Stainley, Harrogate HG3 3ND.

Brockley Hall

For the New Year’s Eve Gala event at Brockley Hall, guests can book a seven-course dinner, complete with canapes from 7pm with a live band The Beer Pigs who will be performing, all for £135 per person. You can also book a room to stay the night from £470 per couple.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 758 reviews.

Address: Glenside, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, TS12 1JS.

Manahatta York

Old York meets New York at Manahatta as its New Year’s Eve party will celebrate the glitz and glamour of various landmarks including Times Square for a unique experience.

There will be a DJ who will be dropping beats and providing the New Year’s Eve soundtrack and there will be a dance floor to get your groove on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wave goodbye to 2023 in style and say hello to the new year with a Manahatta cocktail or a glass of fizz in hand and it will be an opportunity for couples to dress up as the venue has a stunning backdrop to take pictures.

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 729 reviews.

Address: 3 Little Stonegate, York, YO1 8AX.

The Nelson Inn Harrogate

There are no tickets, set menus or dress codes for this event, just the friendly atmosphere and some special menu dishes. There will also be live music to set the mood for couples in the lead up to the big countdown.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 453 reviews.

Address: The Nelson Inn, Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG3 2BU.

The Ivy Harrogate Garden

Enjoy a glass of Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne on arrival, a bespoke set menu and exciting entertainment.

It will be hosted by glamorous showmen and showgirls and guests are invited to welcome the new year with a show-stopping celebration, complete with live musicians and DJs as the clock counts down to midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ivy in Harrogate has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,781 reviews.

Address: The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie, 7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU.

Blue Pavilion

You can celebrate the countdown in style at Blue Pavilion with New Year’s Eve set menus including Peking Duck with Caviar and there will be a live DJ who will make sure the party never stops.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 38 reviews.