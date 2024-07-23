NHS-funded emergency service at local opticians saves woman’s sight

A woman from Acomb has thanked her opticians for a speedy turnaround after she mistook a serious optical issue for having mascara in her eye.

Ruth Cluderay, a 46-year-old school business manager, contacted Specsavers in Acomb after experiencing ongoing black floaters in her eye, which at first she thought were bits of mascara.

However, after buying an eye wash in hopes of them going away, she took to the internet which alerted her to see an expert immediately. Instantly, she phoned the opticians and they requested for her to come into the store right away.

Stephen McEnaney, optometrist partner at Specsavers Acomb, carried out a thorough Minor Eye Conditions Service (MECS) appointment, designed for people who have recently had a sudden change in vision.

Stephen McEnaney, Optomertist Partner at Specsavers Acomb

During this examination, Stephen immediately realised Ruth had a retinal tear, which is a small break in the retina, the thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye. Following the discovery, Stephen urgently referred her to the emergency eyecare department at York Hospital where she was seen to swiftly.

Ruth says: ‘It all happened so quickly, from ringing Specsavers to being booked in for laser eye surgery at the hospital, my eyesight was fixed in a matter of hours. My advice to anyone who suddenly gets black floaters is – call your opticians ASAP. If it were to ever happen to me again, I’d immediately know what to do.'

‘I can’t thank Stephen at Specsaversenough, if it wasn’t for his expertise and speedy identification my retina could have fully detached – I potentially would have lost my vision. After all the panic, a few days later I popped in because I remembered I hadn’t paid. However, the team updated it was free of charge, I never even realised Specsavers offered NHS-funded emergency services. Now it’s something I tell all my loved ones - that way we can take the strain off our GPs.’

Optometrist partner, Stephen McEnaney, comments: ‘At Specsavers Acomb, providing exceptional care for our customers is paramount. When Ruth came in requiring urgent assistance, it was a privilege to be able to identify the issue and take the relevant steps to ensure she was seen right away by the ophthalmology department.'

'We're proud to offer free emergency services for anyone facing urgent optical issues. We believe that access to immediate care shouldn't be a luxury; ensuring that everyone receives the prompt attention they deserve.'

‘Our team are here to support our community every step of the way. So, if anyone has the slightest doubt about their eye health, or notices a change in their vision, they should seek the advice of an optician right away.”