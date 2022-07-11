The 39-year-old boxing Olympic gold medalist told Vogue magazine that her girlfriend Ms Baig, 22, had suffered a miscarriage and two failed IVF attempts before finding out she was pregnant.

They shared their happy news on Twitter with a picture of their ultrasound. Ms Adams said: “We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding.

“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents! We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs, everything in between. Welcome to the world little one.”

Double Olympic Gold Medallist Nicola Adams OBE. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

In April 2022, they created an Instagram profile dedicated to their newborn called @babyadamsadventures which already boasts 1,762 followers and counting.

Nicola Adams revealed on Instagram the exciting news that their newborn baby boy has arrived: “We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived.