A police press conference into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley has revealed the scale of the ‘unprecedented’ search for the mother-of-two.

A team of more than 40 detectives have been looking through hundreds of hours of CCTV and dashcam footage and hundreds of pieces of information submitted to the police by the public. There is still “no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement” in Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.

ACC Lawson said police are consulting with experts from the National Crime Agency and are still extensively searching the River Wyre and the surrounding areas, including down stream and out in to the sea. He added search has used specialist services on the river and on land as well as police drones, horses, dogs, and a police helicopter.

Nicola Bulley (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

He said police officers have visited more than 300 premises, spoken to almost 300 people, and received around 1,500 pieces of information.

The press conference was also the first time the press has heard from Rebecca Smith, the detective superintendent leading the inquiry.

Nicola was last seen in the upper field at about 09.10am that morning and everything seemed normal, Smith told assembled reporters. Nicola was walking her dog WIllow who was off the lead.

"A number of inconsistencies have been raised in relation to Nicola's dog," Smith says, adding that "it was really normal for Willow to not have her harness on".

"It would been taken off when they entered the field and only put back on when they were ready to leave the field," she said.

Smith said there were a number of dog walkers in the area when Bulley disappeared and that police have also viewed a "substantial amount of CCTV". "While we can't cover the whole area with CCTV, we've been really fortunate in that we've had a lot," she said.

