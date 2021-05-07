Fundraisers take part in a clay pigeon shoot on the Swinton Estate (photo: Mollie Lord)

Lucie Maguire, 19, was a passenger in a Hyundai 4x4 driven by her mother which broke down and filled with smoke as it travelled from Ripley towards Bishop Thornton. They pulled over and Lucie rushed to help her mother out of the vehicle, but as she was doing so, she was struck by a passing tractor.

The tractor driver did not stop at the scene on Fountains Road but was later traced and released by police pending further investigation.

Lucie, whose family run the Queen's Head pub in Kirkby Malzeard, was doing a childcare apprenticeship at the Smarties day nursery in Ripley at the time of the accident. She also helped out in the Queen's Head and had worked at the Galphay Inn in Ripon.

She spent five weeks in an induced coma at Leeds General Infirmary and had to have her right leg amputated. She remains in hospital having had several operations to treat injuries including a shattered pelvis and damage to her internal organs.

The fundraising event was held in order to help the Maguires purchase equipment to make their home more accessible for Lucie when she returns to Kirkby Malzeard.

The Moorland Group organised a clay pigeon shoot sponsored by E.J. Churchill and held at the Swinton Estate near Masham last weekend.

The event included a 100 sporting competition, prizegiving, a hog roast and an auction.

Lucie's mother Sue Maguire said: “I’m very grateful for the support and all the kind wishes that everyone has sent. I’m so glad we live where we do. Lucie has been overwhelmed by so many people rallying round.”