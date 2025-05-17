Nigel Stevens Rotherham: Death of man pulled from Yorkshire river not suspicious, say police
The body of Nigel Stevens was pulled from the river near Treeton Lane in Rotherham on May 10. Mr Stevens had not been seen for two days.
A man had been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body, but he has now been released from his bail and will face no further action, South Yorkshire Police said.
Detective Inspector Matthew Bolger, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: "A thorough investigation has been ongoing since the discovery of Nigel's body, and we are now in a position to confirm we do not believe his death to be suspicious.
"Following extensive CCTV enquiries, and after speaking to numerous witnesses, we do not believe there to be any third-party involvement.
"Nigel's family has been informed and our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with them at this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to support them in whatever way we can.
"A 42-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, and was later bailed, has been released from that bail and will face no further action.
"I'd like to thank members of the local community for their support during our investigation and would ask you to respect the privacy of Nigel's family as they continue to grieve his tragic loss."