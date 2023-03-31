Nile Wilson, Anne Lister and Linton Kwesi-Johnson - Here's a look at some of The Yorkshire Post features this week

At the start of the week, we spoke to author Catherine Baker. Her new book, endorsed by England manager Gareth Southgate, examines how to mirror the secrets of long-term sporting success in business.
Before an appearance at Huddersfield Literature Festival, we caught up with Linton Kwesi Johnson, who has been fighting against injustice for decades through poetry.
We also spoke to Made In Chelsea's Josh Patterson, who is running 76 marathons in 76 days for Samaritans - including legs in Yorkshire, and after becoming Dancing On Ice champion, we heard from Leeds-born gymnast Nile Wilson about his childhood, meteoric rise to sporting stardom, and the challenges of injury.
As celebrations kicked off in West Yorkshire for the birthday week of Anne Lister, we caught up with Jill Liddington, the author of the book on the landowner and diarist which is said to have inspired hit television series Gentleman Jack. Jill told us about her new book on Lister, exploring her lesbian 'marriage' to local heiress Ann Walker
And we also heard from comic Nick Mohammed, who started performing in Leeds church halls as a boy. Now he’s a star in Ted Lasso and friends with famous actors - and he's appearing in Leeds on April 5.
And in arts and culture, we previewed an exciting reimagining of the classic fairytale Rapunzel ahead of dates at Leeds Playhouse and looked ahead to The Ocean at the End of the Lane coming to Bradford and Sheffield.
