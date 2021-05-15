Mr Long (pictured setting out on his walk) had to contend with a back injury sustained in a parachuting training exercise in 1954, as well as daily chemotherapy, while undertaking the challenge.

Great-grandfather Jeffrey Long MBE, who served in the Parachute Regiment, took on the challenge to walk 190 miles to mark his 90th birthday which he will celebrate in October.

The first 100 miles of his trek, which took place in the countryside around Bingley where he lives, were to raise funds for the Royal British Legion (RBL), which celebrates its centenary this year.

The second 90 were to raise money for Mr Long’s former regiment in honour of his birthday.

But the experienced fundraiser ended up walking a further 20 miles to smash his target.

His challenge ended at the war memorial in Bradford yesterday, where he was greeted by Lord Mayor Doreen Lee.

He said: “The walk has been the toughest one I’ve ever done. The pain made it difficult, but you have to persevere and carry on.”

While he was presented with a bottle of champagne from the RBL, Mr Long had no intention last night of a relaxing evening enjoying a glass. He said: “My combat gear needs a wash – so I’ll be doing that!”

Plans are now underway for Mr Long's 90th birthday celebration dinner in October, which will fundraise for Cancer Research and Macmillan.