Hundreds of objections have been lodged against plans for a £11m revamp of Scarborough’s West Pier which critics say do not leave space for a key piece of infrastructure.

North Yorkshire Council says the scheme is about “supporting and celebrating the town’s fishing and lobster industry as well as replacing the current facilities and buildings, which are no longer fit-for-purpose, with modern premises".

The plans include an outdoor events space, better parking, a seafood restaurant and new kiosks, as well as better offices, sheds and warehousing for the fishing sector. However many within the industry are concerned that a site has not been earmarked on the plans for a long-awaited boat hoist.

Fishermen first called for a hoist to lift boats in and out of the water for maintenance, inspections and surveys more than a decade ago.

Scarborough West Pier

The issue was raised in 2019 in the initial consultation for West Pier, but then “conveniently forgotten” said fishing boat owner Bob Roberts.

It is understood funding has been applied for the £1m-plus scheme, which is separate to West Pier.

A facility of the right size could be used by vessels servicing the world’s largest wind farm on Dogger Bank, the carbon capture project on Teesside, and the development of offshore gasfields.

Mr Roberts said a new warehouse shown on the plans would have to be reduced in size to accommodate the lift. He said: "This isn’t a luxury, it’s an essential, if they want the port to survive and be self-funding.

"There is one location and one location only – that is West Pier. It's not evident on the planning application that room has been made for it. If the plans went through as they are now there wouldn't be room."

A letter from Friends of Scarborough Harbour, which has been signed by more than 200 people, including many in the fishing industry, said: "We cannot stress the very negative impact to the future success of the harbour that the current application proposals would have if they are not revised.

"To prejudice the future provision of the boat lift would be entirely wrong and would be bad planning – it would effectively stymie the future potential of the West Pier, which is a key part of the infrastructure of the harbour."

In 2022, Captain Stuart McNiven, of Dalby Offshore, which operates a fleet of 10 wind farm support vessels, said a hoist would be a huge benefit, providing revenue for council coffers, as well as new business opportunities.

He said: “Somebody needs to grasp the nettle – it has to be better than another fish and chip shop."

There have been 46 individual objections - and six of support for plans which “bring tourism and interest to the area”.

One backer wrote: “This massive type of investment and vision for the future is clearly desperately needed to help the regeneration of our wonderful but decaying town.”

The scheme is being paid for using £5m Town Deal funding and £6m carried over from the former Scarborough Council.