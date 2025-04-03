A city centre park will be completed later this month after 7,700 plants and 57 trees have been planted on an area that was once a busy road.

The 10,000sqm Norfolk Gardens park area in Bradford has now been covered with turf, plants, new footpaths and cycle lanes and even stepping stones.

This week will see the installation of a huge piece of art at a neighbouring “parklet” on the old Hall Ings Car Park site.

When completed the Tower of Now by Saad Qureshi will stand 15 metres tall. It will be based in the park for around eight months as part of Bradford’s City of Culture celebrations.

The parks are the final part of a huge project to pedestrianise several city centre streets.

Work to turn Market Street, Bank Street, Bridge Street and Broadway into pedestrian plazas with planting and new seating has been completed, and Bradford Council says the Norfolk Gardens Park is due to be completed “by mid to late April.”

Over 7,700 plants and shrubs of 173 different species including 57 trees have been planted in the area within the last few weeks.

Tree varieties include birch, rowan, maple, lime and Juneberry trees which have been planted as well as cherry trees which have been planted to form a boulevard of trees.

New signage directing people to different areas of the city centre has also been installed.

Street furniture including benches and street lighting columns have also been added and stepping stones which mark the historic watercourse of the Bowling Beck which runs beneath the garden have been installed. The stepping stones surrounded by meadow and marsh land plants create a space for nature.

The park has also welcomed the relocation of the mermaid statue, which used to be found in the subway at Jacobs Well roundabout. The subway and roundabout was replaced by a super-crossing as part of the work.

The final resin bound gravel surface of the cycleways and footpaths, which run through the gardens and connect the area up with Jacobs Well and Hall Ings will be one of the last bits of construction to be completed before the area is opened.

The area next to the park, just outside St George’s Hall, is due to host a “Big Brass Blowout” – a celebration of brass bands – will be held on April 12.

The work has been funded through the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund and was first announced in March 2020.